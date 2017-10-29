Jaskin contributed a pair of assists and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.

The fourth-liner scored against Carolina on Friday and is now up to four points in nine games. The 24-year-old isn't known for his offense and has never surpassed 20 points in his career, so exhibit caution. With strong hit totals and scoring ability, Jaskin can be valuable if he can stick in the lineup and obtain quality ice-time, but his current situation makes him pretty unappealing in most fantasy leagues.