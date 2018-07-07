Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Contract renewed for one year
Jaskin agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract extension with the Blues on Saturday.
Jaskin has spent parts of six seasons in "The Loo," with 25 goals and 36 assists representing his point total over 266 games. While the Russian is clearly cemented in a bottom-six role, the Blues have been gradually increasing his power-play responsibilities. The continuity of sticking with one club should do wonders for Jaskin's development, in addition to the heavy-hitter gaining more experience in general.
