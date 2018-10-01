Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Drops to waivers
Jaskin was designated for waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Jaskin had a decent preseason with two assists and four PIM through four games, but it appears the Blues are sticking with their young prospects Sammy Blais, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, who all showed promise in camp. Jaskin, who the Blues picked in the second round (41st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, is a defensive specialist with a knack for dishing out hits with a team-high 207 last year. If he clears waivers, he'll be assigned to AHL San Antonio.
