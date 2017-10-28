Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Finds goals column for first time
Jaskin scored his first goal of the season and logged 11:24 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 win over Carolina.
After being a healthy scratch in consecutive games, Jaskin showed some life with Friday's tally. He now has a single goal and assist through eight games, and the 24-year-old veteran appears to be locked into a depth role with the Blues. The skill and fantasy upside are there, but time is running out for Jaskin for carve out a scoring role.
