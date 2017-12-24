Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Grabs helper
Jaskin collected an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Jaskin put to rest a seven-game pointless streak in this one, grabbing the secondary apple on Patrik Berglund's first-period tally. With 12 points in 35 games, his fantasy significance remains minimal, but he's on pace to eclipse his career-high 18 set back in 2014-15, so at least he's trending positively.
