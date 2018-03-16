Jaskin racked up his second assist in three games during Thursday's matchup against the Avalanche.

Jaskin still only owns 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) through 64 games this season. However, his recent addition to the power play adds some intrigue to the 24-year-old moving forward. While he should remain off of the radar in most season-long formats, Jaskin should receive some consideration as a cheap roster-filler in daily leagues.