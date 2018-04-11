Jaskin compiled 17 points, 124 shots on goal and 207 hits in 76 games.

Jaskin can't seem to break out of his bottom-six role, and the 25-year-old hasn't eclipsed the 20-point mark, despite playing over 50 games in each of the last four seasons. More or less, Jaskin was a lineup fixture due to the large amount of injuries to Blues' forwards, and it'll be interesting to see what's in his future since he's set to be a restricted free agent this summer.