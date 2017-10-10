Play

Jaskin (coach's decision) won't be in the lineup for St. Louis' game against the Rangers after missing a team meeting Tuesday, Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jaskin has been skating on the Blues' second line and second power-play unit thus far this season, but it's unclear if he'll have such a prominent role waiting for him after Tuesday's misstep. Ivan Barbashev will slot into Jaskin's spot in the top six against New York.

