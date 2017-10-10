Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Scratched from lineup Tuesday
Jaskin (coach's decision) won't be in the lineup for St. Louis' game against the Rangers after missing a team meeting Tuesday, Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Jaskin has been skating on the Blues' second line and second power-play unit thus far this season, but it's unclear if he'll have such a prominent role waiting for him after Tuesday's misstep. Ivan Barbashev will slot into Jaskin's spot in the top six against New York.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...