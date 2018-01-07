Jaskin is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Blues have given Jaskin plenty of chances to shine, even putting him on a line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko while putting him on the power play occasionally, but he has zero goals and one assist in his last 13 games. Enforcer Chris Thorburn filled his spot in the lineup, and Jaskin's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against Florida.