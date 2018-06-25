Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Tendered by Blues
Jaskin was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Jaskin has yet to live up to the expectations laid out when he was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft. The Russian winger has stayed under 20 points in each of the last four seasons. Jaskin also played more than 65 games for the first time in 2017-18 when he suited up 76 times. Instead, Jaskin is more of a role player, and he's starting to fill that mold. The 25-year-old dished out 207 hits last season while racking up just 14 PIM. Another cheap contract will likely keep Jaskin in The Lou for another season.
More News
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Puts up first 200-hit season•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Notches second point in three games•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Scratched Sunday•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Grabs helper•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Two goals in last three games•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Bags pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...