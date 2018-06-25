Jaskin was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jaskin has yet to live up to the expectations laid out when he was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft. The Russian winger has stayed under 20 points in each of the last four seasons. Jaskin also played more than 65 games for the first time in 2017-18 when he suited up 76 times. Instead, Jaskin is more of a role player, and he's starting to fill that mold. The 25-year-old dished out 207 hits last season while racking up just 14 PIM. Another cheap contract will likely keep Jaskin in The Lou for another season.