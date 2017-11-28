Jaskin has scored two goals and fired eight shots on net in the last three games.

Jaskin was only able to score one goal through 51 games in the 2016-17 season, although he logged 10 more seconds of ice time per night. The 24-year-old has amped up his physical performance as well, accruing 58 hits and 12 blocked shots so far. He's still logging just 11:23 of ice time per night, but he's occasionally received uneventful power-play minutes. However, the Blues are still looking for the right power-play configuration, so Jaskin could be given another chance to sneak into the special teams realm.