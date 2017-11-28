Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Two goals in last three games
Jaskin has scored two goals and fired eight shots on net in the last three games.
Jaskin was only able to score one goal through 51 games in the 2016-17 season, although he logged 10 more seconds of ice time per night. The 24-year-old has amped up his physical performance as well, accruing 58 hits and 12 blocked shots so far. He's still logging just 11:23 of ice time per night, but he's occasionally received uneventful power-play minutes. However, the Blues are still looking for the right power-play configuration, so Jaskin could be given another chance to sneak into the special teams realm.
