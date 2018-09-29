Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Two goals in preseason
Jaskin has two goals and four PIM through three preseason games.
Barring injury, Jaskin's ceiling this season is a fourth-line role, but his physicality combined with formidable offensive play could make him a lock to secure a spot. Jaskin led the team with 207 hits last season and still notched 17 points in 76 games. With 266 NHL games under his belt, he could add a veteran presence to a line that the Blues will likely place rookie Robert Thomas on.
