Jaskin has two goals and four PIM through three preseason games.

Barring injury, Jaskin's ceiling this season is a fourth-line role, but his physicality combined with formidable offensive play could make him a lock to secure a spot. Jaskin led the team with 207 hits last season and still notched 17 points in 76 games. With 266 NHL games under his belt, he could add a veteran presence to a line that the Blues will likely place rookie Robert Thomas on.