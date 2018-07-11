Blues' Dominik Bokk: Lands entry-level deal

Bokk agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Bokk -- who was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft -- notched two points in 15 games with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish league last season. The 18-year-old will likely spend another year abroad before coming over to North America; however, no official determination on the winger's status for the 2018-19 campaign has been announced by the team yet.