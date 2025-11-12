Holloway scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Holloway found the back of the net at 10:59 of the first period with a tip-in, and this power-play goal broke the deadlock for the Blues. Holloway has four goals this season, but after finding the back of the net in consecutive outings, this might be the boost the 24-year-old forward has been looking for following a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign. Holloway is up to four goals and four assists in 17 appearances.