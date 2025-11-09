Holloway scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Holloway had gone three games without a point before scoring at 5:30 of the first period off a Seattle turnover. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to match his breakout pace from his 26-goal, 63-point effort in 77 regular-season outings last year. He's at three goals, seven points, 35 shots on net, 44 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 16 appearances this year. His struggles line up with the rest of the Blues, and he adds enough non-scoring production to remain helpful to fantasy managers.