Holloway notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Holloway has earned three assists over his last two games, and he has a goal and eight helpers over eight outings in January. The 23-year-old forward is up to 35 points (seven on the power play), 110 shots on net, 94 hits and a plus-13 rating over 47 appearances. He's having a strong breakout year as a power winger and should continue to be a top-six fixture for the Blues.