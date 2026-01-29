Holloway (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Holloway has played in just one of the Blues' last 20 games due to his ankle problem. At this point, while Holloway could be activated ahead of Saturday's clash with the Jackets, it seems likely that he will be shut down through the Olympic break to give him some time to recover. With forward injuries piling up, the Blues added Matt Luff and High McGing to the roster ahead of Thursday's clash with the Panthers.