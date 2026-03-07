Holloway notched three assists, five PIM, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Holloway was in on all of the Blues' goals as the top line with him, Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud led the way in the team's first game after the trade deadline. Holloway has the talent to stay on the top line even as he's experienced some setbacks in 2025-26. He's up to 12 goals, 13 assists, 97 shots on net, 97 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 39 appearances.