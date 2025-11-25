Holloway scored a goal and dished out two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Holloway netted the lone goal of the opening period to score his first goal since Nov. 14. With the twine finder, the 24-year-old forward has six goals, 11 points and 47 shots on net through 23 games this season. St. Louis' breakout star from a season ago has experienced tough sledding this year and hasn't been able to maintain steady offensive production. While he's currently in a third-line role, head coach Jim Montgomery hasn't been afraid of changing line combinations this season, meaning Holloway's time on ice could continue to fluctuate in the interim. However, he recorded over 20 minutes of ice time Monday, which is a solid sign for the young winger attempting to turn his season around. He has points in back-to-back games and has solid streaming value in fantasy if this trend continues.