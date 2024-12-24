Share Video

Holloway scored three goals including the game-winner in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net in each period, capping his first career hat trick with an empty-netter. Holloway snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and he heads into the holiday break with 13 goals and 22 points through 36 appearances this season.

