Blues' Dylan Holloway: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holloway is dealing with a right ankle injury and has been placed on injured reserve Monday.
Holloway will be re-evaluated in six weeks, so there is no guarantee he will be ready to return right away from his ankle problem. In his 33 appearances this year, the 24-year-old center managed just 17 points and was almost certainly not going to repeat his 63-point campaign from 2024-25. With Holloway on the shelf, new signing Robby Fabbri looks poised to step into a top-six role.
More News
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Set to miss approximately six weeks•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Hurt during practice•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Racks up three points in win•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Nets lone goal in win•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Finds twine in loss•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Goal streak up to three games•