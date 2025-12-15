Holloway is dealing with a right ankle injury and has been placed on injured reserve Monday.

Holloway will be re-evaluated in six weeks, so there is no guarantee he will be ready to return right away from his ankle problem. In his 33 appearances this year, the 24-year-old center managed just 17 points and was almost certainly not going to repeat his 63-point campaign from 2024-25. With Holloway on the shelf, new signing Robby Fabbri looks poised to step into a top-six role.