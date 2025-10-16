Holloway scored a goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Holloway has started slow this season -- his goal Wednesday was his first point in four games. He's added 10 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating, so he's still added some non-scoring production to help fantasy managers. The 24-year-old's offseason was impacted by his recovery from oblique surgery, which may explain some of his slow start. He remains in a top-six role and should see his production improve over time after he broke out to the tune of 26 goals and 63 points in 77 regular-season outings last year.