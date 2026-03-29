Blues' Dylan Holloway: Man on mission since Olympic break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holloway had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Holloway has been on a man on a mission since returning from a high ankle sprain after the Olympic break. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 15 games. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games. Holloway is scoring at a 60-point right now, which would have given his second 60-point season since joining the Blues. Yes, there's someone in management up in Oil Country that loses sleep over Holloway...
More News
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Nets OT winner•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Buries goal in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Scores late in loss•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Five-game, eight-point streak•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Distributes trio of assists•