Holloway had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Holloway has been on a man on a mission since returning from a high ankle sprain after the Olympic break. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 15 games. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games. Holloway is scoring at a 60-point right now, which would have given his second 60-point season since joining the Blues. Yes, there's someone in management up in Oil Country that loses sleep over Holloway...