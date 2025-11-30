Holloway scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mammoth.

Holloway converted on a feed from Philip Broberg at 18:10 of the second period for the game's only goal. With two goals and two assists over his last five outings, Holloway appears to be heating up, though he's had a handful of similar stretches this season that fizzled out. The 24-year-old is at seven goals, six helpers, 58 shots on net, 68 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances. A 40-point pace isn't terrible given his physical play, but it's disappointing in comparison to his 26-goal, 63-point effort in 77 regular-season contests last year.