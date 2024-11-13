Holloway notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Holloway has two helpers over his last five games, and he's been no worse for wear after taking a puck to the neck versus the Lightning last Tuesday. The 23-year-old continues to see top-six usage and power-play time. He's at seven points, 28 shots on net, 31 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances. Holloway's mix of decent offense and physical play makes him an option for deeper fantasy formats.