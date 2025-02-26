Holloway logged an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Holloway also led the Blues' forwards with 16:20 of ice time, but that was due to the lopsided nature of the game. The 23-year-old has four points over his last six outings while primarily featuring on the second line and first power-play unit. He's up to 17 goals, 25 assists, 134 shots on net, 131 hits and a plus-10 rating through 59 contests in his first year with the Blues.