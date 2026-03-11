Blues' Dylan Holloway: Point streak reaches four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holloway scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Holloway gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the 9:10 mark of the second period with a wrister. He has two goals and four assists during this ongoing four-game point streak, which also happens to be his longest point streak of the campaign. The 24-year-old playmaker has 10 points (five goals, five assists) and an impressive plus-11 rating in seven games since the end of the Winter Olympics.
