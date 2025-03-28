Holloway scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's win over Nashville.

Holloway has been playing at a strong level in recent weeks, and a strong argument could be made to say he's been the Blues' best player over the team's past 10 games. In fact, he's riding a nine-game point streak that includes five multi-point performances over that span. The 23-year-old center is capping off what has been a career-best season in 2024-25 with 15 points (six goals, nine helpers) over that nine-game stretch.