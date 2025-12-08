Holloway scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added three hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Holloway earned his first multi-point effort of the season in a big way. He had a point in each period, and his first-period helper on a Brayden Schenn goal came on the power play. Over the last nine games, Holloway has three goals and five assists, so he appears to be getting back on track. For the season, the 24-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 17 points (three on the power play), 67 shots, 77 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 30 appearances.