Holloway (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Edmonton on Sunday.

Following a 15-game absence, Holloway will probably occupy a middle-six role against the Oilers on Sunday. He has provided eight goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and 91 hits across 33 appearances this season.

