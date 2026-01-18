Blues' Dylan Holloway: Ready to rock
Holloway (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Edmonton on Sunday.
Following a 15-game absence, Holloway will probably occupy a middle-six role against the Oilers on Sunday. He has provided eight goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and 91 hits across 33 appearances this season.
