Holloway (ankle) will remain sidelined against the Stars on Tuesday, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Holloway is currently day-to-day, though it remains to be seen if he'll be available prior to the Olympic break, considering he aggravated the ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup for 15 games from Dec. 15 - Jan. 16. Including Tuesday's matchup against Dallas, the Blues have five games remaining before the NHL season is paused for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Holloway has accounted for eight goals, 17 points, 79 shots, 91 hits and a minus-13 rating over 34 appearances this campaign.