Holloway scored two goals, including one on the power play, on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Holloway extended his point streak to six games, accumulating three goals and seven assists during that stretch. The 25-year-old winger scored twice in the third period, including a power-play tally, bringing his season total to three goals. His recent playmaking consistency and involvement on special teams are encouraging for fantasy managers, although maintaining this scoring pace will depend on continued offensive opportunities. Given that he's currently playing in the first line on both even-strength and power-play situations, Holloway should continue to have decent opportunities to remain productive on a game-to-game basis.