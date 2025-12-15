The Blues announced Monday that Holloway (lower body) will miss approximately six weeks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Holloway suffered an injury during Monday's practice session, and the issue will force him to miss multiple weeks. The 24-year-old will presumably be sidelined until at least late January, but if he faces any setbacks in his recovery process, he could be held out through the Olympic break. Prior to sustaining his injury, Holloway had recorded eight goals, nine assists, 91 hits, 26 blocked shots and 11 PIM while averaging 17:52 of ice time over 33 appearances this year.