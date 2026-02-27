Blues' Dylan Holloway: Stars in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holloway scored a hat trick and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Holloway opened the scoring at the 7:58 mark of the first period with a snap shot and made it a 3-0 game for St. Louis with a poke shot just 1:35 into the second frame. The 24-year-old, who was returning from an ankle injury that had kept him sidelined since mid-December, completed his hat trick with an empty-netter late in the third period. Holloway is up to 11 goals on the season, but as a bottom-six forward, he's not expected to be a very productive fantasy option in most formats.
