Holloway scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Holloway has two goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. His tally was the Blues' fourth of the game at 13:55 of the first period. The 23-year-old now has 15 goals, 32 points, 104 shots, 85 hits and a plus-11 rating over 43 appearances this season. He's a multi-category contributor in fantasy, and Holloway should remain consistent in a top-six role.