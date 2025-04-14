Head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that Holloway (lower body) is still considered week-to-week, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hollway did some on-ice work recently by doing some stick handling, but he didn't join the rest of the team for practice. The Blues are trending toward claiming toward a wild-card spot for the playoffs as the regular season draws to a close, but Montgomery's comments Monday suggest that Holloway could be unavailable for at least the start of a first-round series.
