Holloway scored a power-play goal, placed two shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida.

Holloway prevented the Blues from being shut out with his power-play goal in the final three minutes of the contest. Overall, the 25-year-old center now has four goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net, 45 hits and 14 blocked shots over 20 games this season. While the Blues' offense has gone through patches of both success and struggles, Holloway has been a relatively steady contributor across the entire campaign. He remains a solid option in points-only leagues moving forward.