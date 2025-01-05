Holloway delivered two assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
Holloway's point streak now stands at three games and five points (one goal, four assists; nine shots). And he has 10 points, including four goals, in his last six games. There are few hotter than Holloway right now.
