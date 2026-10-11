Holloway notched three assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Holloway was scoreless over the Blues' first four games of the season. The 25-year-old has maintained a top-line role despite the early struggles, and he should get on track eventually. The physical forward has racked up 12 hits, three blocked shots, nine shots on net and a minus-4 rating across five outings this season. He had 51 points in 59 regular-season contests in 2025-26, so there's plenty of all-around upside here.