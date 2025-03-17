Holloway scored a power-play goal on two shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Holloway set up Brayden Schenn's goal just 16 seconds into the game and then added a tally of his own in the second period. March has been kind to Holloway, who has four goals, including three on the power play, and four assists over eight contests this month. For the season, the 23-year-old forward is up to 22 goals, 51 points (12 on the power play), 157 shots on net, 142 hits and a plus-11 rating across 68 outings.