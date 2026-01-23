Holloway has returned to St. Louis to have an MRI on his ankle and won't play in Friday's game against Dallas, Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network reports.

Holloway returned from an ankle injury Sunday in Edmonton but didn't suit up for Tuesday's matchup in Winnipeg. He's apparently still bothered by his ankle issue that previously forced him to miss 15 games, and he'll be sidelined for at least one more game while undergoing additional imaging. It's not yet clear when the 24-year-old will be able to return to action.