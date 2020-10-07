Peterson was drafted 86th overall by the Blues at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Peterson in an intriguing developmental prospect. The California native and Boston University commit was a bit overlooked in his draft year because he didn't put up the same gaudy offensive numbers (36 points in 64 games) we've seen from other US NTDP draftees over the past couple years. Peterson's greatest attribute is his 6-foot-4 frame. He will plant himself in front of the opposition's net and has quick enough hands to finish plays from in tight. He's not particularly creative in terms of setting up his teammates, but there's clear potential here given the size and overall effort level Peterson brings to the table.