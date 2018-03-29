Blues' Erik Foley: Inks deal Thursday
Foley penned a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Thursday.
In each of his last two seasons with Providence College, Foley recorded 30-plus points and 15-plus goals. The winger was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft by Winnipeg, but was acquired by the Blues as part of the deal that saw Paul Stastny join the Jets. The 20-year-old Foley's deal will go into effect next year, while he plays for AHL San Antonio on an amatuer tryout for the rest of 2017-18.
