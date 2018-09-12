Blues' Erik Foley: Out indefinitely
Foley (concussion) is considered out indefinitely.
Foley sustained his injury in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Columbus during the NHL Prospects Tournament, and it appears it could keep him sidelined for a significant portion of training camp, which begins Friday. The 2015 third-round pick isn't expected to win a spot on the Opening Night roster, but being a full participant in camp would've undoubtedly been invaluable for his development. The Blues should release another update on the Providence College product's status once he's cleared to return.
