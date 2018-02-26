Blues' Erik Foley: Rights shipped off
Foley was traded to the Blues as part of the deal that sent Paul Stastny to Winnipeg.
Foley -- who was drafted by the Jets in 2015 -- remains with Providence College, which means he has yet to sign an entry-level deal. If the 20-year-old does not ink a contract with St. Louis, the club will get a 2020 fourth-round selection as compensation. Through 32 games this season, the winger has racked up 15 goals and 19 helpers -- both career highs.
