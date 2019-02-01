Blues' Erik Foley: Shut down for season
Foley will not play this season due to his concussion symptoms resulting from a hit during the preseason, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Foley has been on non-roster, injured reserve since September and will now remain there throughout the rest of the year. The winger was a long shot for a spot on the Blues' 23-man roster and likely would have spent the year playing with AHL San Antonio. Last season at Providence College, the 21-year-old racked up 35 points in 38 outings and could provide some bottom-six scoring depth if he ever cracks an NHL lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...