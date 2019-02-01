Foley will not play this season due to his concussion symptoms resulting from a hit during the preseason, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Foley has been on non-roster, injured reserve since September and will now remain there throughout the rest of the year. The winger was a long shot for a spot on the Blues' 23-man roster and likely would have spent the year playing with AHL San Antonio. Last season at Providence College, the 21-year-old racked up 35 points in 38 outings and could provide some bottom-six scoring depth if he ever cracks an NHL lineup.