Blues' Evan Fitzpatrick: Headed back to minors
The Blues demoted Fitzpatrick back to AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fitzpatrick saw a brief promotion from the minors following a couple of good games with AHL San Antonio, but he will now return to get some more seasoning at a place where the 20-year-old can receive ample playing time. Jordan Binnington was recalled to replace Fitzpatrick on the active roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...