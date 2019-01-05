The Blues demoted Fitzpatrick back to AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fitzpatrick saw a brief promotion from the minors following a couple of good games with AHL San Antonio, but he will now return to get some more seasoning at a place where the 20-year-old can receive ample playing time. Jordan Binnington was recalled to replace Fitzpatrick on the active roster.