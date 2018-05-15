The Acadie-Bathurst Titan won a QMJHL Championship with Fitzpatrick in net.

The Blues 2016 second-round pick (56th overall) started every playoff game and posted a 16-4 record while accruing an outstanding .925 save percentage, 2.10 GAA and two shutouts. This is the last year of Fitzpatrick's junior eligibility, but he'll have a few more games when Acadie-Bathurst fights for the Memorial Cup -- a trophy awarded to the top team out of the OHL, QMJHL and WHL -- later in May. It's no secret that the Blues struggled in the crease during 2017-18, and Fitzpatrick slumped in the beginning of this season as well, posting a .874 save percentage for Sherbrooke Phoenix before being traded. Therefore, Fitzpatrick will play with AHL San Antonio next season and battle for starts behind two-year veteran Ville Husso.