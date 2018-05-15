Blues' Evan Fitzpatrick: Leads squad to championship
The Acadie-Bathurst Titan won a QMJHL Championship with Fitzpatrick in net.
The Blues 2016 second-round pick (56th overall) started every playoff game and posted a 16-4 record while accruing an outstanding .925 save percentage, 2.10 GAA and two shutouts. This is the last year of Fitzpatrick's junior eligibility, but he'll have a few more games when Acadie-Bathurst fights for the Memorial Cup -- a trophy awarded to the top team out of the OHL, QMJHL and WHL -- later in May. It's no secret that the Blues struggled in the crease during 2017-18, and Fitzpatrick slumped in the beginning of this season as well, posting a .874 save percentage for Sherbrooke Phoenix before being traded. Therefore, Fitzpatrick will play with AHL San Antonio next season and battle for starts behind two-year veteran Ville Husso.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...