Blues' Evan Fitzpatrick: Makes leap to big club
The Blues recalled Fitzpatrick from AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
The move pushed Jordan Binnington back down to minors. Fitzpatrick has clearly impressed the Blues coaching staff in his first pro season, as he started out with ECHL Tulsa and won November's Rookie of the Month award. He was promoted to San Antonio when the Blues released backup goalie Chad Johnson and appeared in two games, recording a .913 save percentage. The 20-year-old likely won't make a start, but Allen has been pulled plenty of times this season to open the door for Fitzpatrick to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...