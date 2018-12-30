The Blues recalled Fitzpatrick from AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

The move pushed Jordan Binnington back down to minors. Fitzpatrick has clearly impressed the Blues coaching staff in his first pro season, as he started out with ECHL Tulsa and won November's Rookie of the Month award. He was promoted to San Antonio when the Blues released backup goalie Chad Johnson and appeared in two games, recording a .913 save percentage. The 20-year-old likely won't make a start, but Allen has been pulled plenty of times this season to open the door for Fitzpatrick to make his NHL debut.