Fitzpatrick stopped all 28 shots he faced to help lead QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst to a 3-0 win over WHL Regina in the 2018 Memorial Cup Championship on Sunday.

After having shockingly little work over the course of the first two periods, Fitzpatrick turned aside 17 shots he faced in the final frame to help lead the Titan to victory. A perennial underachiever throughout the early part of his QMJHL career, Fitzpatrick got a new lease on life following his trade to Acadie-Bathurst in early January. Always long on potential and short on performance, the Blues are hoping this strong playoff run will help turn Fitzpatrick's career around. The 20-year-old goalkeeper should open next season with St. Louis's AHL affiliate in San Antonio.